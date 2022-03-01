DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to equipment delays at two Denton County Republican Primary election polling sites, voting will continue at the First Baptist Church The Colony, 4800 S. Colony Blvd., Precinct Nos. 2084, 2085, 2086 and the Castle Hills North Community Center, 201 Anna Ave., Precinct Nos. 2093, 2094, 2095, 2096 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Per instructions from the Secretary of State’s Office, Denton County cannot release any Republican voting results, including early voting, until the last voter has voted at the two polling locations, the county elections administration office explained in a news release.
At two of 131 polling locations, electronic poll book data needed to be re-set.
During the down time of the electronic poll books, election judges continued to allow people to vote through additional verification by election administration headquarters.
“Denton County uses paper ballots, which creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election,” said Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips. “This did not impact the other 129 election polling locations.”