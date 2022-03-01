HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Civil rights leaders are demanding officials with the Granbury Independent School District put back hundreds of books that were removed from school library shelves.

In January, the district pulled some 130 books for review — claiming they were sexually explicit. The move came as GOP-led challenges to students’ access to books, that some say are mostly about sexual orientation and racial identity, continue.

On February 25 administrators with the district announced they had returned more than 100 of those books. Only one was completely removed and 25 others are still out pending review.

In a letter the ACLU of Texas slammed the book reviews, saying they violate state law, the First Amendment and are a disservice to students.

“Granbury ISD’s mass book removals have already harmed students in the district, both by directly suppressing speech and access to ideas and by sending the message to Black, brown, and LGBTQ+ students that Granbury ISD rejects their history,” the ACLU letter read, in part.

Books in Texas schools have come under greater scrutiny since 2021. Both the Texas House General Investigating Committee and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have been directed by Governor Greg Abbott to review all books in public schools to allegedly prevent children from viewing “pornography or other inappropriate content.”

Officials in the Granbury ISD have not responded to the ACLU demands. A committee is expected to complete its review of the 25 remaining books next month.

Granbury, Texas is about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.