FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Like Gov. Greg Abbott, Democrat Beto O’Rourke was cruising to victory Tuesday night, March 1.

He addressed about 200 supporters at the Flying Saucer in Fort Worth.

“It looks like from the early returns I will be your nominee for Governor in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said before the cheering crowd.

None of the candidates who opposed O’Rourke had much in the way or name recognition or campaign cash.

“The things that we want are not just for the Democrats,” said O’Rourke. “They’re not just good for Republicans or Independents either. They are good for all of us. We want to make sure the best jobs in the United States of America are created right here in the state of Texas. We want to make sure we get behind our world class public school educators so we have world class public schools in the state of Texas.”

O’Rourke had no serious primary competition and has spent the early months of his campaign trying to regain his footing in Texas after his run for president in 2020 soured some of his supporters back home.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years. O’Rourke came close in 2018 when his narrow loss for a U.S. Senate seat made him a party phenomenon.

But that energy didn’t last after joining a crowded field of Democrats vying for the White House.

So far, O’Rourke has shown he can still quickly raise millions of dollars and draw a crowd. But he has also been pressed on liberal positions he took during his run for president, none more famous than his “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

Last month, O’Rourke said during a campaign stop in East Texas that he “wasn’t interested in taking anything away from anyone” but has continued to say assault weapons shouldn’t be on the streets.

