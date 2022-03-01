COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Colleyville Heritage High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, March 1.
A firearm was reported in a vehicle on campus, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said.
Officers on the scene have “the individual involved detained.”
All students and staff are safe, the school district said.
Police remained on the scene interviewing people and searching the vehicle in question and the campus.
As of 4:40 p.m., no weapon had been found.
