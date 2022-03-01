Campaign 2022Polls Close At 7PM - Texas Primary Election Day Results Will Be Posted Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Colleyville Heritage High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, March 1.

A firearm was reported in a vehicle on campus, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said.

Officers on the scene have “the individual involved detained.”

Colleyville Heritage High on lockdown (Chopper 11)

All students and staff are safe, the school district said.

Police remained on the scene interviewing people and searching the vehicle in question and the campus.

As of 4:40 p.m., no weapon had been found.

Colleyville Heritage High on lockdown (Chopper 11)

More to come.

