WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia spoke before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. at the request of the Major Cities Chiefs Association on Tuesday, March 1.
As a result of the Dallas Police Department’s overall success in reducing violent crime, the committee sought out Chief Garcia’s professional input and strategy to address the overwhelming rise in carjackings across the country.
Chief Garcia reiterated the importance of creating a collaboration between engagement and enforcement amongst the communities.
This along with proactive policing will be critical and key to reducing not only carjacking but violent crime overall.
WATCH THE HEARING HERE (Garcia appears 43 minutes in and beyond)
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) welcomed Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia to testify, telling the panel, “Since his appointment, Chief Garcia has focused on reducing violent crime in Dallas and has had measurable success. Under his leadership, Dallas police have strategically engaged specific high crime communities, focusing on the most serious and violent offenses. As a result, Dallas has recently seen a significant reduction in crime in both high crime areas and in the city overall.”