FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As expected, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped out to a large lead over his Republican rivals in the GOP primary.

Abbott paid little attention during the campaign to retired Lt. Col. Allen West, the former Texas GOP chairman and Florida congressman, and former State Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas.

Abbott will face former Congressman and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is also on his way to victory, in the November general election.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Don Huffines conceded the race to Gov. Abbott and announced he would not contest the election results.

He also declared victory on forcing Gov. Abbott to move more to the right.

Huffines released the following statement:

“For over a year our campaign has driven the narrative in Texas and forced Greg Abbott to deliver real conservative victories like the Texas Heartbeat Act, Constitutional Carry, and protecting children from abusive transgender transitioning. When I entered the race, Greg Abbott opposed the border wall, was silent on sex-change surgeries for kids, allowed CRT in Texas classrooms and agencies, and even refused to stop vaccine mandates. Our campaign forced him to address each of these issues and deliver outcomes that will help everyday Texans. Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away. I will always fight to defend the God-given rights and liberties of Texans.”