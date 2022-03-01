DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On the day she announced she was running for the U.S. 30th Congressional District seat with represents Dallas, first-term Democratic State Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas received a key endorsement.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who‘s held the seat for nearly 30 years and announced she’ll retire at the end of her term next year, said Crockett was her choice.

On Tuesday night, March 1, Crockett maintained a large early lead against her closest rival, Jane Hope Hamilton, but at 46% to 20% appeared to be headed towards a runoff.

Hamilton has received her own endorsements from Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, former Dallas Mayor and Ambassador Ron Kirk, and Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth.

She also pointed to her political experience.

“I have worked in the U.S. House Rules Committee. That is the last stop before any bill gets to the House floor. I’ve worked on the U.S. House Democratic caucus. That’s where Democrats to align around priorities and align their messaging,” said Hamilton recently.

Crockett has said voting rights, healthcare, reproductive rights, and police reform are her top priorities if elected.

“Congresswoman Johnson knows that I will work until two or three in the morning because some don’t know she streamed a lot of our hearings on the House floor. She has seen me work. I truly feel that she knows that I have what it takes,” Crockett said last November.