FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had a commanding early lead over his opponents, but not close to the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff election.
As of 8:30 p.m. Paxton had 42% of the vote, while challengers former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush each had 21% and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert had 16%.
That’s with about 18% of precincts reporting.
Paxton led a failed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election and has for years faced securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation into corruption allegations.
He has broadly denied wrongdoing.