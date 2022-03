MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jennifer Young, 30, of Benbrook and her 3-year-old son were killed on Feb. 28 after exiting their car when it collided with another in the 17700 block of westbound IH20.

Young’s BMW collided with a Nissan Sentra, disabling both cars. When she got out with her son, a Nissan Altima struck them as a Freightliner, towing a trailer, also collided with the BMW as it was in the middle of the roadway.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

This is the fifth fatality crash of 2022 in Mesquite, resulting in seven deaths, as compared to two fatality crashes for the same period in 2021, resulting in two deaths, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit.