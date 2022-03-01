FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Early voting results in the Tarrant County Judge’s race have former Tarrant County Republican Party Chair and former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O’Hare with a nearly 16,000 vote lead over former Fort Worth Mayor and Tarrant County Tax Assessor Betsy Price.

O’Hare led Price 58% to 35% early on.

This has been one of the most contentious political battles in North Texas.

Price touted her experience and said it helps voters separate her from the other Republicans running.

O’Hare said the county is becoming more politically competitive and he wants to keep it as the largest Republican county in the state.

The seat became open after the current County Judge Glen Whitley announced last year he would retire when his term expires at the end of this year.

Both Price and O’Hare have sharply criticized the other in a flood of TV ads.

O’Hare has pointed to endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

O’Hare said he wants to cut the county property tax rate by 20 percent, offer a homestead exemption, and limit the size of government, but not law enforcement.

Price pointed to her endorsements from former Governor Rick Perry, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and Whitley.

She said she’s focused on improving transportation, public education, public health and boosting economic development so the county can reduce the property tax burden on homeowners.

County Judge is a partisan office, and Price and O’Hare want voters to know their governing styles.

Price said, “I don’t want to bring Washington politics into Tarrant County. They need to know that we are going to work together and we’re going to get this job done on behalf of our citizens. Not give up our values but work together.”

O’Hare said, “I don’t think now is the time for Republicans to reach across the aisle. I think now is the time for Republicans to stand up and fight. I think what Republican primary voters in Tarrant County want and around the country for that matter, they want someone who is going to fight for their families.”

On the Democratic side, Deborah Peoples leads with 83% of the vote and appears to be on her way to the general election.