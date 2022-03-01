ROMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility recently seized $2.5 million in cocaine within a tractor trailer.
"Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process," said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.
On Feb. 24, 2022, officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.
The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.