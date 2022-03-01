CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ROMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility recently seized $2.5 million in cocaine within a tractor trailer.

Almost 330 pounds of cocaine was seized in Roma. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

On Feb. 24, 2022, officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.

After conducting a thorough secondary examination with canines, officers seized packages containing 329.37 pounds of cocaine hidden within the trailer.

The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.

