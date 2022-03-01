NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On March 1st Texas voters head to the polls for the first in the nation primary election.

Voters will cast their ballots for either Republicans or Democrats. The winner of the individual races must receive 50% plus one vote and will become the party’s nominee in the General Election that happens in November. Those who receive fewer votes will be forced into a primary runoff, which will be held on Tuesday, May 24.

All of the major statewide offices are up for grabs along with Congressional races.

But the marquis race is for Texas governor. All of the primary polls show Republican Greg Abbott and democrat Beto O’Rourke will face each other this November.

Abbott has consistently led his primary challengers, including former Texas GOP Chair Allen West and former state senator Don Huffines of Dallas.

O’Rourke hasn’t faced a major primary challenger.

The most contested race statewide is the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General.

The big question is will two-term incumbent Ken Paxton, who’s backed by former President Donald Trump, win out-right or be forced into a runoff with one of his three challengers: George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner, conservative east Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

All three have vocally criticized Paxton’s ethics and legal troubles, but Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing, has led all of the primary polls.

Other interesting local races include the Democratic primary for the 30th Congressional District, where congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas is retiring at the end of the year, and so nine candidates are hoping to succeed her.

The two frontrunners are State Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas who won the backing of Congresswoman Johnson, while Democratic party consultant Jane Hope Hamilton has won endorsements from Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, former Dallas Mayor and Ambassador Ron Kirk, and Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth.

Another congressional race CBS 11 News is watching is the Republican primary for the 3rd District, where incumbent Van Taylor is having his conservative bonafides questioned and criticized by his four primary opponents. He has not been endorsed by former President Trump and is spending big money on television ads in DFW.

The battle for Tarrant County Judge, specifically the Republican primary, is a very contentious race between longtime Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and former Tarrant County GOP Chair and Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O’Hare.

The big question is turnout — whose supporters will show up, and will either of them be able to avoid a runoff? Price and O’Hare are among four candidates running after County Judge Glen Whitley announced he’s retiring at the end of the year.

#TEXAS PRIMARY Polls now open until 7pm. — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 1, 2022

Before you vote, you can watch my interviews with the candidates in these races by clicking here.

The polls are open Tuesday until 7:00 p.m.