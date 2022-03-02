DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a fire at a strip shopping center near White Rock Lake.
The call came in just before 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 2 in the 9000 block of Garland Road near Loop 12 Buckner Boulevard.
So far no reports of injuries, but heavy black smoke could be seen from miles away.
CBS 11 has reached out to authorities for comment.