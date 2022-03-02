DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a man they suspect of burglarizing a home in the early hours of Jan. 31.
Police believe that at about 1:00 a.m., the suspect burglarized a residence in the 2600 block of Gertrude Avenue.READ MORE: Keller Police File Additional Charges Against Former Keller ISD Band Director Accused Of Exposing Himself To Student
The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the home and taking property without the owner’s consent. Police released two stills hoping that the public will be able to help them identify the suspect.READ MORE: Texas Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits For March 2022
MORE NEWS: Fitbit Recalls Nearly 2 Million Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Duran Bowen #8776 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671-0118.