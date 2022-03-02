FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Marissa Grimes, 26, was a mother of two beloved by friends and family. Now they want justice after Grimes’ body was found buried under a house almost a month after she was reported missing, and not more than two months after suspect Valerian W. Osteen was arrested for domestic violence.

“We cannot undo what happened to Marissa, but from this moment forward, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has the opportunity to do the right thing. The Grimes family’s prayer is for this defendant to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that he receive the maximum punishment allowed under the law,” attorney Christy Jack, spokeswoman for the Grimes’ family said in a statement.

Police said Osteen is their main suspect in Grimes’ disappearance and homicide. The 24-year-old was arrested on Feb. 23.

He was previously arrested on Jan. 9 for a domestic violence offense against Grimes. Osteen bonded out of jail on Jan. 13, and an emergency protective order was issued forbidding him from contacting Grimes.

But almost a month later, on Feb. 12, Grimes was reported missing to the Arlington Police Department. On Feb. 21, Fort Worth patrol officers found a vehicle associated with the case and discovered information that led them to an address in the 5800 block of Locke Ave.

Officers tried to find Grimes to no avail. They obtained and executed a search warrant for the Locke Ave. residence on Feb. 22, where they discovered evidence that a dead person was possibly located in or around the residence. They continued searching and eventually found her body underneath the house.

“Every parent wants to believe they can protect their child. This is especially true when it comes to a father and a daughter. Despite Daryl Grimes best efforts, he couldn’t save Marissa and neither did the criminal justice system. She was a victim of abuse at the hands of Valerian “Will” Osteen – a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history. Osteen held Marissa against her will and prevented her escape in January. A number of mistakes were made after that point,” said Jack.

On Feb. 23, Osteen’s bond for the Jan. 2022 domestic violence charge was revoked and he was arrested and transferred to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office after power on his court-ordered GPS monitor went out. Police later discovered he had cut the monitor off.

Valerian is now incarcerated at the Tarrant County Jail without bond. Police said additional charges are expected.