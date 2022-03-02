Campaign 2022
Texas Primary Election Results
After Polling Woes, Tarrant Co. Republicans Vote O'Hare Over Price For Judge
5 hours ago
Jasmine Crockett, Jane Hamilton Headed To Primary Runoff For District 30 Seat
6 hours ago
Gubernatorial Candidates Abbott, O’Rourke Expected To Sharpen Focus On Each Other
6 hours ago
Keller Police File Additional Charges Against Former Keller ISD Band Director Accused Of Exposing Himself To Student
Additional charges have been filed against former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus, who was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student.
Dallas Police Searching For Suspected Gertrude Ave Burglar Caught On Tape
Dallas Police are searching for a man they suspect of burglarizing a home in the early hours of Jan. 31.
Latest Forecast
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
A Near Perfect Forecast With Warmer Temperatures Across North Texas
Get outside and enjoy the mild, sunny workweek weather that will bring above average warmth to North Texas.
Enjoy The Warm, Springlike North Texas Weather Before Weekend Rain Chances
For a nice change of pace, CBS 11 meteorologists are watching a gradual warming trend bringing a mild stretch of spring weather for the workweek.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For DFW Metroplex And Beyond From Early Saturday Morning To Midday
This won't be a long-lasting event so there isn't a need to run to buy bread and milk.
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Has Surgery On Non-Throwing Shoulder
The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Rangers
Trial Set To Begin In Texas For Former Angels Employee Accused In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Jury selection begins in the trial of a former MLB employee accused of giving a team pitcher a controlled substance that contributed to his death more than two years ago at a North Texas hotel.
Mavericks
Donic Leads Big Comeback, Mavericks Stun Warriors 107-101
Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and the Dallas Mavericks came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors 107-101 on Sunday night.
Stars
Raffl Scores Twice, Leads Stars Past Struggling Sabres 4-2
Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday.
After Polling Woes, Tarrant Co. Republicans Vote O'Hare Over Price For Judge
5 hours ago
Jasmine Crockett, Jane Hamilton Headed To Primary Runoff For District 30 Seat
6 hours ago
Gubernatorial Candidates Abbott, O’Rourke Expected To Sharpen Focus On Each Other
6 hours ago
Hundreds Of Travelers Scramble To Reschedule After Winter Weather Causes Over 1,400 Flight Cancellations
Hundreds of people flocked to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in hopes of getting a flight after thousands were cancelled on Feb. 24 due to winter weather.
FC Dallas Takes On The New England Revolution!
March 2, 2022 at 11:07 am
FC Dallas takes on the New England Revolution! Saturday at 12:30pm on our sister-station, TXA 21!