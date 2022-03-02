Campaign 2022Texas Primary Election Results
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, grass fire, Lewisville Fire Department, Lewisville Lake Dam, The Colony Fire Department

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters from Lewisville and The Colony are battling a grass fire near the Lewisville Lake Dam.

Lewisville Lake Dam fire. (credit: Chopper 11)

READ MORE: North Texas GOP Congressman Van Taylor Suspends Reelection Campaign After Admitting Infidelity

The scene is just north of Business 121 between FM 544 and Holfords Prairie Road.

READ MORE: Dallas Firefighters Battling Blaze At Shopping Center Near White Rock Lake

Lewisville Lake Dam fire. (credit: Chopper 11)

No word what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: Warrant Issued, Dallas Sergeant James Bristo Facing Official Oppression Charge

Lewisville Lake Dam fire. (credit: Chopper 11)

CBSDFW.com Staff