SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNEWS.COM) – According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit is recalling some 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches because the fitness product’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
About 1 million of the recalled smartwatches were sold in the U.S. at retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 and $330 each.
