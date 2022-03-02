KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller Police said on Mar. 2 that additional charges have been filed against former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus, who was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student.
The original charges were filed as a result of an investigation that began in Sep. 2021 after the district reported to police that a teacher had exposed himself to a student. Since Maus’ arrest, additional victims have come forward with allegations spanning across several years.
Detective Bethany Todd, who is leading the investigation, filed 17 more charges against Maus after those allegations surfaced. These include:
- Indecency with a Child, Sexual Contact, 2nd Degree Felony
- Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, 2nd Degree Felony
- Indecency with a Child, Exposure, 3rd Degree Felony (13 counts)
- Indecent Exposure, Class B Misdemeanor (2 counts)
“Detective Todd spent countless hours interviewing witnesses and victims, and corroborating evidence through video surveillance of KISD schools,” Chief Brad Fortune said. “These investigations are difficult to work through and require the upmost professionalism, compassion and empathy. Her skills have brought justice to the many victims and their families.”
Keller Police also thanked Bear Creek Intermediate School Principal Brenda Riebkes and KISD Chief Human Resources Officer Tracy Johnson, who they said had been "instrumental" to the investigation.
This case remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4600 or via email.