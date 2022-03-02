NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The First United Methodist Church in Grapevine will provide ashes starting at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at their Founders’ Chapel on Church Street.

There is also a drive through opportunity at the Saint James Episcopal Church in Dallas.

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Dallas are also offering ashes throughout the day to begin the Lenten season — a time of repentance, fasting, and new beginnings — for the Christians.

Here is a list of a few other locations across North Texas holding services and offering ashes –

ARLINGTON

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

holding services at Theatre Arlington

316 W. Main, Arlington, TX 76010

7:00 a.m. Ash Wednesday service

7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with music and communion

DECATUR

The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

905 S. Church Street

Decatur, TX 76234

Church of the Resurrection is holding a joint drive-through Ashes to Go with First United Methodist Church of Decatur at 6:30 a.m. at FUMC, 104 S. Miller Street in Decatur.

6:00 p.m. traditional Ash Wednesday service at the church.

FORT WORTH

All Saints’ Episcopal Church

Now worshiping at All Saints Chapel

All Saints’ Episcopal School

9700 Saints’ Circle

Fort Worth, TX 76108

7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday Liturgy in the All Saints’ Episcopal School Chapel

St. Christopher Episcopal Church

Now worshiping at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

5709 Wedgwood

Fort Worth, TX 76133

7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Ashes To Go at Starbuck’s at Trail Lake and Interstate-20

Noon – Traditional Episcopal Ash Wednesday Liturgy at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at 5709 Wedgwood Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76133

7:00 p.m. – Lutheran Ash Wednesday Liturgy at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at 5709 Wedgwood Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76133

St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church

3021 East Rosedale, Ft. Worth, TX 76105

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Ashes to Go at the Bell Tower in the Circle Drive on Texas Wesleyan Campus at the entrance to the University on Rosedale and Vaughn.

Noon – Traditional Ash Wednesday service, the Baker Building, 3201 E. Rosedale, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Trinity Episcopal Church

3401 Bellaire Drive So., Ft. Worth, TX 7610

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – Drive-by Imposition of Ashes in parking lot

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m – Drive-by Imposition of Ashes in parking lot

Imposition of Ashes & Holy Eucharist

12:00 p.m. – Imposition of Ashes and Holy Eucharist

Children’s Service

4:30 p.m. A special Ash Wednesday children’s service will take place outdoors in the garden

GRANBURY

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd

4530 Acton Highway, Granbury, TX 76049

7:00 p.m. – Ash Wednesday service

GRAPEVINE

First United Methodist Church Grapevine will be placing ashes on foreheads from 6:00 am to 8:00 am outside the church’s Founders’ Chapel, 422 Church Street, located one block west of Main Street.

Repentance ashes will also be offered on Main Street, between Wall Street and Franklin Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A traditional Ash Wednesday worship service will also be held in the church sanctuary at 6:00 pm on March 2.

HILLSBORO

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

301 S Waco Street

Hillsboro, TX

Noon – Ash Wednesday service

HURST/MID CITIES

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

463 W. Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054