NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The First United Methodist Church in Grapevine will provide ashes starting at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at their Founders’ Chapel on Church Street.
There is also a drive through opportunity at the Saint James Episcopal Church in Dallas.
Catholic churches in the Diocese of Dallas are also offering ashes throughout the day to begin the Lenten season — a time of repentance, fasting, and new beginnings — for the Christians.
Here is a list of a few other locations across North Texas holding services and offering ashes –
ARLINGTON
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
holding services at Theatre Arlington
316 W. Main, Arlington, TX 76010
7:00 a.m. Ash Wednesday service
7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with music and communion
DECATUR
The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
905 S. Church Street
Decatur, TX 76234
Church of the Resurrection is holding a joint drive-through Ashes to Go with First United Methodist Church of Decatur at 6:30 a.m. at FUMC, 104 S. Miller Street in Decatur.
6:00 p.m. traditional Ash Wednesday service at the church.
FORT WORTH
All Saints’ Episcopal Church
Now worshiping at All Saints Chapel
All Saints’ Episcopal School
9700 Saints’ Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76108
7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday Liturgy in the All Saints’ Episcopal School Chapel
St. Christopher Episcopal Church
Now worshiping at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
5709 Wedgwood
Fort Worth, TX 76133
7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Ashes To Go at Starbuck’s at Trail Lake and Interstate-20
Noon – Traditional Episcopal Ash Wednesday Liturgy at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at 5709 Wedgwood Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76133
7:00 p.m. – Lutheran Ash Wednesday Liturgy at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church at 5709 Wedgwood Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76133
St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church
3021 East Rosedale, Ft. Worth, TX 76105
8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Ashes to Go at the Bell Tower in the Circle Drive on Texas Wesleyan Campus at the entrance to the University on Rosedale and Vaughn.
Noon – Traditional Ash Wednesday service, the Baker Building, 3201 E. Rosedale, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Trinity Episcopal Church
3401 Bellaire Drive So., Ft. Worth, TX 7610
7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – Drive-by Imposition of Ashes in parking lot
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m – Drive-by Imposition of Ashes in parking lot
Imposition of Ashes & Holy Eucharist
12:00 p.m. – Imposition of Ashes and Holy Eucharist
Children’s Service
4:30 p.m. A special Ash Wednesday children’s service will take place outdoors in the garden
GRANBURY
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
4530 Acton Highway, Granbury, TX 76049
7:00 p.m. – Ash Wednesday service
GRAPEVINE
First United Methodist Church Grapevine will be placing ashes on foreheads from 6:00 am to 8:00 am outside the church’s Founders’ Chapel, 422 Church Street, located one block west of Main Street.
Repentance ashes will also be offered on Main Street, between Wall Street and Franklin Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A traditional Ash Wednesday worship service will also be held in the church sanctuary at 6:00 pm on March 2.
HILLSBORO
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
301 S Waco Street
Hillsboro, TX
Noon – Ash Wednesday service
HURST/MID CITIES
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
463 W. Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054