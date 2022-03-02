McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police released surveillance images Tuesday, March 2 of a man wanted for burglarizing the First Baptist Church on Louisiana St.
Police said it happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 3:40 a.m.
He threw something to crack an office window, then kicked the glass in.
It’s not clear what, if anything, he got away with.
Police said their person of interest is 40 to 50 years old, between 5’9” and 5’11″, 160 to 180 pounds and with a white/grey goatee.
He has tattoos on the left side of his neck and the back of his neck and head. He also appears to have a slight limp.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the images can contact Det. Jenkins at mjenkins@mckinneytexas.org or 972-547-2131.