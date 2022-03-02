NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Get outside and enjoy the mild, sunny workweek weather that will bring above average warmth to North Texas.
Our near-perfect forecast lives on with slightly warmer temperatures over the next couple of days. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s will be the name of the game.
By Friday, clouds and humidity start to ramp up ahead of a more unsettled weekend forecast.
For Wednesday expect it to be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Very light southerly winds will be enjoyable with the low humidity. But allergy sufferers beware — there will be high levels of pollen.
Jumping ahead to Saturday and Sunday, gusty south winds — up to 30 mph — push into North Texas. There will be heavy cloud cover but temperatures will warm to near 80-degrees.
Rain returns to the forecast, with the best chance late in the day on Sunday (especially Sunday evening), just before a cold front moves in.