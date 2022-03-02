GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Pastors from First United Methodist Church in Grapevine took to the sidewalks on Ash Wednesday offering “Ashes to Go” along Main street in Historic Grapevine.

Scores of people either walked up or drove by to receive the ashes on their forehead.

Ash Wednesday is the start of the 40-day Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday.

Religious leaders say for the countless of Christians across the world who celebrate, it’s a period of reflection and repentance.

Pastor Grant Palma, from First United Methodist Church in Grapevine said this year especially, parishioners along with worship leaders are keeping those in war-torn Ukraine in their prayers.

Pastor Palma said, “Our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are waking up in a world of war, and we are hearing stories of churches there despite what is going on they are opening up and trying to be generous. Opening their doors to those who are in need and offer shelter.”

“We are half a world away from what is going on in eastern Europe, but still you can feel the tension when you talk about what is happening,” Pastor Palma continued.

Worshippers who stopped by to receive the ashes also shared in the sentiment.

JD Wynne of Grapevine added, “These are very difficult times that we are in. Particularly, with what is going on in the Ukraine. We just have to remember that God is with all of us.”

Nancy Baku said “I wish for them, peace and hope and I admire [Ukrainians stuck in the warzone] so much.”

Pastor Palma encouraged everyone to remember the importance of kindness with one another on this Ash Wednesday, saying “We should take the time we have and love one another and be good to one another.”