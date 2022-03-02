FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Joe Biden will travel to Fort Worth on Tuesday, March 8 to discuss “upholding our sacred obligation to veterans” as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation, The White House said on Wednesday.

Specifics on where he will be and when have not yet been released.

The announcement comes hours after President Biden’s first State of the Union address.

His proposals to expand educational opportunities, enact financial incentives for fighting climate change and limit the cost of prescription drugs failed to advance in Congress last year.

Although many of his goals remain the same this year, Biden appears to be rebranding his initiatives.

He didn’t use the phrase “Build Back Better,” the name of his stalled legislation, in his address to the nation.

He’s also looking to salvage his sagging approval ratings and lift Democrats’ spirits as they try to limit their losses in November, when Republicans are poised to retake control of Congress.

The White House has said that Biden plans to spend more time traveling this year to promote his administration’s plans.

“He’s got to take his message above and beyond the national press, and the chattering class of the northeastern corridor,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster. “He’s got to hit the local television networks, he’s got to get into the local paper.”

