DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — U.S. Rep. Van Taylor has been forced into a Republican primary runoff in his North Texas district by former Collin County Judge Keith Self.
Taylor, a former Marine and Iraq war combat veteran, was considered one of the Texas delegation’s most conservative members when he was elected in 2018. But he’s been sharply criticized by the right wing of the party for voting to certify the 2020 election results and for supporting a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
READ MORE: Ken Paxton And George P. Bush Advance To May Runoff In GOP Texas Attorney General Primary
#NEW #TEXAS PRIMARY In the GOP primary for the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent @VanTaylorTX forced into a runoff against former Collin County Judge @SelfForCongress. Taylor was not endorsed by former President Donald Trump & had spent more than $760,000 on tv ads. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ZoojXXBdq7
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 2, 2022
Self is an Army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He has claimed Taylor drifted from his conservative roots in the GOP-dominant district.READ MORE: Denton City Council Votes To Rescind Face Mask Mandate
He heavily criticized Taylor’s votes on the election result and insurrection investigation, and Taylor vote to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol.
The runoff for U.S. House District 3 is scheduled for May 24.MORE NEWS: Attorney Tim O'Hare Wins Big Over Former Mayor Price In Republican Race For Tarrant County Judge
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)