NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being extended for March 2022.
According to the governor’s office, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing the more than $310 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.READ MORE: Keller Police File Additional Charges Against Former Keller ISD Band Director Accused Of Exposing Himself To Student
“These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the past two years,” Abbott said in a press release statement.
HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Suspected Gertrude Ave Burglar Caught On Tape
“Putting food on the table is critical for the health and well-being of families and we’re proud to continue helping with these most basic needs,” said HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.
The emergency March allotments are in addition to the more than $6.13 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.MORE NEWS: Fitbit Recalls Nearly 2 Million Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard
SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can click here to apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage benefits.