NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Ukrainian community has launched efforts to try and help their loved ones overseas.

“People are in hideouts,” Oksana Toporina said. “Whatever it is, basements, bunkers. Whatever we need to do from here to stop this, we’ll do. You know I’m those peoples’ voice right now and I will do anything I can to help them.”

She said supplies, money and medications are all running low.

Working with the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas, she’s collecting lifesaving items as well as non-perishable foods, clothing, blankets, first aid kits and hygiene products.

Anyone can drop those off those items at Ukie Style in North Dallas. However, they are looking for a larger space to temporarily house them.

They’re using a postal service called Meest that specializes in deliveries to eastern Europe to transport the donations.

“At this time they’ve already had made an announcement for the foreseeable future that they’ll only be delivering humanitarian packages so that’s been a great source of help there,” Valerie Chaykovska said.

Chaykovska runs the popular Instagram account @AllThingsDallas and is using her platform to also help those in need.

“I think it’s also important for different pockets in Dallas to try and do what they can,” she said.

She’s organizing a donation drive in the Uptown area at Knox and Travis.

“We’re planning to be there this Friday and Saturday and we’re planning to be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said.

Chaykovska said the supplies are not only going to Ukraine, but neighboring countries where a lot of refugees are at this moment.

“Things are getting tougher by the day,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen and I think it’s important to be two steps ahead.”

She too is looking for a larger space to temporarily house those donations.

Items: