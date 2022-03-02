FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After hours of complications the Tarrant County primary election results are in and Republican Tim O’Hare beat former Mayor Betsy Price in the race for Tarrant County Judge.
The GOP was hit with a surprise with O’Hare beating Price by more than 28,000 votes. The latest numbers from Tarrant County have Price with 34.25% of the vote and 56.95% of those going to the polls casting their ballot for O’Hare.READ MORE: Ken Paxton And George P. Bush Advance To May Runoff In GOP Texas Attorney General Primary
The seat became open after the current County Judge Glen Whitley announced last year that he would retire when his term expires.
#NEW #TEXAS PRIMARY Major upset in the GOP primary for Tarrant County Judge. Former county GOP chair @TimothyOHare defeated former Fort Worth Mayor @BetsyforCoJudge. Many had expected a runoff. O’Hare was backed by former President Donald Trump, @tedcruz & @BillWaybourn. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/yx91f7QJdG
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 2, 2022
Tuesday night Price, a 72-year-old former mayor and Tarrant County Tax Assessor, told CBS 11 News she was surprised. Many believed her experience would help voters separate her from the other opponents.READ MORE: Denton City Council Votes To Rescind Face Mask Mandate
O’Hare, 52, said he wants the county to be more politically competitive and he wants it to maintain its status as the largest Republican county in the state. The Southlake attorney had endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.
“We are going to be the model for counties across Texas and all across America to follow,” O’Hare said.MORE NEWS: Rep. Van Taylor, Former Judge Keith Self Head To Runoff In North Texas
O’Hare will face Democrat Deborah Peoples in November’s general election.