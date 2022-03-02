DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for veteran police Sergeant James Bristo.

Sergeant Bristo was charged with official oppression stemming from an incident that happened in August 2021. He has served the department since August 1988 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

On March 2, shortly before the department shared news of his charge, Bristo posted to Facebook: “For those of you who know me personally, and I guess for the rest of you as well, definitely needing some prayers today. I can’t go into details but the day is turning out to be an exceptionally bad day. My family is fine and nobody’s dying but there some major stuff going on that I need direction in peace with. My heart is hurting.”

Police said Bristo is expected to turn himself into a local law enforcement authority.