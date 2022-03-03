Campaign 2022Texas Primary Election Results
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, Marfa Ave, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information about a double shooting on Mar. 2 that left two men hospitalized.

Police said that at about 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Marfa Ave. When they arrived, they discovered two men had been shot inside a residence.

The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Koch, #10217 at 214-671-3636 or via email.  Please refer to report #037704-2022.

CBSDFW.com Staff