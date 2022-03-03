DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Another year, another conference championship for the University of North Texas men’s basketball team.

“To walk out and to have the atmosphere the way it was… it was like ‘this is what championship is like,'” said head coach Grant McCasland.

Confetti rained over thousands inside UNT Coliseum (“The Super Pit”) over the weekend, as the Mean Green secured their 3rd straight Conference USA championship.

“Over 8,000 people had an expectation to win, like we have an expectation to win. It was remarkable really,” said Coach McCasland.

The Mean Green say they thrive on proving their critics wrong. With only two starters returning from last season, UNT was picked to finish 6th in the preseason coaches poll. The team says thanks for the motivation.

Guard Tylor Perry said, “It just felt like total disrespect from the league and from the naysayers. So, for them to put us at 6th ya know it’s fine. We took it… we rolled with it… and now we’re sitting here talking after we had confetti falling out of the air.”

The Mean Green are conference champs but the job’s not finished.

“We still got something to prove,” said Mean Green forward Thomas Bell. “This was great, winning another conference tournament, but we’re not finished yet. So we’re just gonna use that as motivation, because we ate good, but we’re still hungry for some more.”

Last year, UNT won its 1st ever NCAA Tournament game and they say they’re prepared to go even further this year.