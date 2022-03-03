DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday, March 3, fans are no longer required to wear face masks at home games at the American Airlines Center.
The change in policy is effective immediately with Thursday night’s game against Golden State.
COVID-19 case counts have been dropping steadily in Dallas County in recent weeks.
The mandated COVID-19 protocol to submit proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.
Those with a compromised immune system, or similar condition, will have alternative seating options with fully vaccinated and/or negative tested fans to safely enjoy Mavericks games, as requested, the team said.
The vaccine clinic at the Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Club, beginning two hours prior to tipoff until halftime, is still available for fans seeking first, second or booster shots.
No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games.
The Mavericks said they will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and make adjustments to the policies, as warranted, with guidance from the CDC, NBA and local officials.
Click here for up-to-date Mavs gameday protocols.