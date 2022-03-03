DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Mayor George Fuller and other local officials broke ground on the new H-E-B store located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway on March 3. It will open in late 2023 and is the company’s third store currently under construction in the DFW Metroplex – all three located north of Dallas.

“Today is an exciting day for our community as we break ground on this highly-anticipated store in the City of McKinney. H-E-B is famous for its wildly committed fanbase and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve,” said Mayor Fuller. “We are proud to be part of the growing H-E-B family in Texas and give our residents more options to keep their dollars local.”

After Dr. Mark Turman, executive director of the Denison Forum, blessed the land, and H-E-B announced it will be donating $10,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations to mark the occasion: Seed Project Foundation, Community Garden Kitchen, Love Life Foundation, Hugs Café, and City Church.

Local schools also took part in the ceremony. McKinney High School’s MCJROTC, under the direction of Senior Marine Instructor, CWO-3 Ron McPhatter, presented the colors and the McKinney Boyd High School Jazz Ensemble, led by Vanessa Santamaria, associate director of bands, performed.

The exterior design of the new McKinney store has a modern character, designed to integrate into the McKinney community. The property also has a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a natural buffer and privacy.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our third store in Collin County in the vibrant community of McKinney,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president of North West Food Drug. “Our company, just like the city of McKinney, has a rich history in Texas. We have a passion and commitment to serve the cities in which we operate. We look forward to adding more than 500 McKinney Partners to our H-E-B family and giving back to organizations that help this area thrive.”

Distinct features will include a large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store, a fuel station with car wash, Pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant.