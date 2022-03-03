NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL announced Mar. 3 that it will suspend all current COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately.

Players are no longer required by the league to undergo mandatory testing unless individual club physicians indicate they do so. Clubs may also elect to keep testing trailers on-site at their expense. The NFL will also no longer require players to wear masks, but said that clubs may continue to require them if they choose or subject to local and state requirements.

The league cited “current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law, and the counsel of our respective experts” as the main factors behind the decision.

Players and clubs will still be required to comply with state and local laws and are free to impose requirements at their discretion.

The NFL said it remains committed to the health of their players and staff, and that it will continue to work closely with public health officials to keep their community safe.