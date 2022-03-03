DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police said that a demonstrator protesting an event featuring a Texas House candidate accused of making anti-trans statements was hospitalized after she was reportedly struck by a UNT Police vehicle on Mar. 2.

Dallas journalist Steven Monacelli reported that students and other community members were demonstrating against an event organized by the UNT Young Conservatives of Texas featuring Jeff Younger, a Texas House candidate who will advance to the May 24 Republican primary runoff to replace Tan Parker in District 63.

Younger’s website lists one of his main campaign issues as his opposition to gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, which he has characterized as “child abuse” and “mutilation.” Younger has also supported Governor Abbott’s order directing DFPS to investigate gender-affirming healthcare for minors as child abuse.

Several people showed up to the event to protest Younger’s statements. The event ended early, and Younger and the organizers headed outside to leave.

UNT Police vehicles appear to have been escorting one of the organizers out when a protestor blocked the vehicle while it was on a sidewalk.

Two demonstrators were in front of the vehicle when it began moving after honking several times. Officers on foot pushed the protestors out of the way as the driver accelerated, but video shared online appeared to show one individual being struck in the back of the legs.

The victim was transported to a hospital and filed a report with Denton Police. Denton officers took a report, but said the case will be forwarded to another unspecified agency for investigation. Police did not discuss the victim’s condition.

A UNT spokesperson said after the event that “there were counter protestors who got a bit rambunctious but there was no violence,” but did not mention the individual struck by the vehicle. The UNT Police Department has not yet commented on the case.