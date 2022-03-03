SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake-based Sabre Corporation has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

GDS stands for global distribution system, which is a marketplace used by travel agencies, travel websites and corporations around the world to shop, book and service flight reservations.

Additionally, the company announced in a news release that it will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in Ukraine and will evaluate whether additional actions would be appropriate, taking into account legal considerations and any counter measures that could be implemented in response.

Sabre has 1,500 team members in Poland and has donated $1 million to the Polish Red Cross to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has closed its stores in Russia and shuttered production and halted imports and exports to and from there as well.

Apple on Tuesday announced it has paused sales of iPhones, MacBooks and other products in Russia, along with restrictions to some services there, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine has reached 1 million. The U.N. refugee agency said the tide of people fleeing — including by car, train and on foot — marks the swiftest exodus of refugees this century.