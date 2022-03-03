NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas is getting national attention after a judge blocked the state from looking into the gender-affirming medical care that one family is providing to their transgender teen.

It was just last week when Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate reported instances of kids getting gender affirming care — calling it abuse and saying that it harms young children. The move sparked outrage in Texas and across the country.

On Wednesday District Judge Amy Clark Meachum, in Travis County, blocked the Department of Family and Protective Services from enforcing Governor Abbott’s order to investigate the family.

The ruling centers around the parents of a transgender 16-year-old and does not stop CPS from opening investigations into other families in similar situations.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal brought the lawsuit challenging the investigations. An attorney representing the family said the ruling has given them some comfort. “The family’s reaction today was one of relief, for the time being,” said Lambda Legal lawyer Paul Castillo. “They’ve been enduring this type of investigation since last week, which has caused stress for the family.”

Those that agree with Abbott say the care is abuse because certain surgeries, that allow for the removal of body parts, are irreversible. Those opposing the order and praising the recent court ruling say gender-affirming care include a number of medical options and treatments that range anywhere from mental health care and reproductive counseling to fully reversible puberty blockers and gender-affirming sex hormones.

President Joe Biden released a statement criticizing Governor Abbott over his directive. In the statement President said —

“This is government overreach at its worst. Like so many anti-transgender attacks proliferating in states across the country, the Governor’s actions callously threaten to harm children and their families just to score political points. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

So what exactly is gender-confirming care or gender-affirming treatments? The American Medical Association’s website defines it as care supporting patients who seek a sense of identity whether social, physical, mental or emotional. Experts at the University of Washington say treatment may range from preventative health care to hormone replacement, surgery or other interventions.