NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Most folks in North Texas stepped out the door this morning to temperatures in the mid 40s, but a couple of areas did manage to make it down into the mid 30s around daybreak.

But changes are coming fast, in the 9:00 a.m. hour temperatures were already warming into the upper 50s and low 60s and we’re on track to see highs top out near 80° this afternoon.

Weather will still be warm on Friday, though clouds return to the forecast along with a stronger south breeze.

Rain is back for the weekend, with better coverage expected on Sunday. Chances are pretty limited on Saturday, between 20% and 30%, with better chances being the farther east you are. Saturday looks to mainly be just scattered showers.

Sunday’s rain and storm coverage is greater as a cold front approaches. As of now, we’re watching for some stronger storms in the afternoon/evening hours, mainly north of Interstate-20 and closer to the Red River. Hail and wind would be the main threats, but we are still several days out so the details will become clearer as it gets into the weekend.

Enjoy the warmer weather now, because it’s back to below average temperatures for at least the first half of next week.