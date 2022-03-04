FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Mar. 4 after being shot in the leg just across the street from Southwest High School in Fort Worth.
Police said that at about 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Altamesa Blvd. and Woodway Dr. responding to a shooting call.
The initial investigation found that the victim had been shot in the leg, suffering a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The school was put into lockdown after the shooting as a precaution.
Police said they did not have a description of any possible suspects and that they had not yet made any arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.