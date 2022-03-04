DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson sits for her confirmation hearings, the Black women of Dallas County’s judiciary will be watching.

“I may have some popcorn,” jokes Judge Rocky Jones.

The judge over Dallas County’s 203rd District Court plans to be glued to her television.

“It’s history, and I want to be a part of that history,” she said.

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presides over Dallas County’s 204th District Court, will be rooting for Judge Jackson, as well.

“I am 100% in her corner,” said Kemp.

In Dallas County’s Frank Crowley Courts Building, finding a Black woman presiding over court is no rarity.

Voters have elected to them to nearly half the criminal district courts, seating them on 8 of the 17 benches.

“It is remarkable if you think just a short time ago, not even ten years ago, it did not look that way,” said Judge Jones.

A review of judges on Dallas County’s criminal district courts ten years ago found just one Black female judge.

“It has been a drastic difference and a drastic change,” said Jones.

“I think it gives some defendants a level of ease and comfort and confidence in the criminal justice system,” said Kemp. “I think it gives them a sense of fairness because they understand that the system is more inclusive and diverse.”

Judge Kemp became a familiar face overseeing while overseeing the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Judge Jones was more recently seen hearing the high profile trial of Billy Chemirmir, alleged to be one of the state’s most prolific serial killers.

When they were launching their careers, though, there were far fewer role models of color in the legal profession, let alone Black women.

“I’ve wanted to be a lawyer and a judge since the third grade,” said Judge Jones.

The idea came from her mother, a teacher and single parent, who offered it in response to her daughter’s concern over a lack of math skills.

“I guess you’re going to have to be a lawyer or a judge,” Jones recalls being told.

Jones said she asked her teacher for books on lawyers and judges.

“She gave me a book on Thurgood Marshall and a book on Barbara Jordan,” she said, referencing Marshall, the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Black justice, and Jordan, the first Black Congresswoman from the South.

“From that point on, I knew what I wanted to be,” said Jones.

When Judge Kemp first became a prosecutor in Dallas, she remembers three Black justices, the late Dr Larry Baraka, current district attorney John Creuzot, and the former district attorney Faith Johnson.

“I had the benefit of knowing that African Americans were here,” she said. “But it didn’t make my job easier.”

Even now, the judges say they deal with misconceptions about minorities on the bench.

“That somehow they’re going to be less likely to enforce the law or to understand the law,” said Kemp.

Research by political scientists, Christina Boyd, Lori Ringhand, and Paul Collins found in Supreme Court confirmation hearings, women and minority judges were interrupted more and questioned more about their judicial philosophies.

That comes as no surprise to Kemp or Jones.

“I have had a comment or two that maybe I do not have authority over them because of my color. And I can’t say it wasn’t shocking,” said Judge Jones.

“Without a doubt, I know that I get questioned more. I get more pushback. I get more people who want to say, ‘Oh she’s mean’ or ‘She has an attitude’,” said Judge Kemp, who keeps her law books close. “When I get pushback, I just direct them to the law.”

Judge Jackson, the women predict, will face pushback too.

“I do anticipate that it will be an uphill battle. Not that it should be,” said Jones.

There have been five women on the Supreme Court, including the first Hispanic justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

There have been just two Black justices, both men.

Jackson is the first Black woman to even be nominated to join their ranks.

“Her presence is something that will give me a level of comfort because I think diversity on the court is extremely important,” said Kemp.

It’s not just the color of her skin or her gender, either, but the experience and knowledge those traits entail.

“You need to have those justices who have different experiences in life, who’ve had different upbringings,” said Jones.

“The background she has as a public defender in the criminal system will give her a particular insight that’s missing from most of the other justices on the court,” said Kemp. “I’m looking forward to more balance, more diversity, a wider understanding of the inner workings of the criminal justice process, and the system. That I’m looking forward to.”

Her presence on the court, they feel, could make its wealth of experience all the richer.

“President Biden made this commitment, and I’m pleased that he is honoring his commitment,” said Kemp.

“I’m just excited I will see that in my lifetime,” said Jones.