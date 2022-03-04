DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man for murder on Friday, March 4, shortly after he allegedly beat and strangled his mother’s husband.

Police could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

It happened at a home on Peyton Drive around 1:20 p.m.

A 67-year-old woman told officers that she had gone to move her car when her son, Jaison Tharian, 36, locked her outside for approximately 30 minutes as she beat on the door.

She told police when her son finally opened the door, she found her husband, Mathew Olapurayil, 69, lying in their bed deceased.

She said he was getting ready for work when she went to move her vehicle.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and determined Olapurayil died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

There were also possible ligature marks around his neck, police said.

The suspect, Tharian, had bruises and scratches on his right hand.

His clothes and ring were collected as evidence.

Tharian is in the Dallas County Jail.

There is no word yet on bond.