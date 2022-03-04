DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information that could help them find out who killed a 26-year-old man almost exactly five years ago.
On March 3, 2017, Malcolm Whitaker was found dead in his home at 2501 Hillburn Drive.
Police provided a photo of Whitaker, but did not release any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact SIU Detective Woods, #6546, at 214-671-3721 or via email. Please refer to case number 049630-2017.