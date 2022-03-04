DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle was arrested on March 4 for an incident that happened while he was off-duty.
Officer Cagle was transported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and charged with interference with public duties and public intoxication.
He has worked at the department since September 2017 and is currently assigned to the Central Business District. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
