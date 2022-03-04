DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man who went into a Family Dollar store, entered a restricted area and stole money and personal property from an employee.
According to investigators, the incident happened in the afternoon on January 17. That's when police say the man pictured below walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1500 block of South Buckner Boulevard. The suspect was captured on video entering a storage area, that is closed to the public, and opening a storage bin.
The burglary happened when the suspect left the area and went into an office — another restricted space located at the front of the building. Police say while in the office the man rambled through an employee's purse, and took her personal property along with $84 cash.
After grabbing the goods the suspect leaves out the office, goes to the front register and appears to pay for an item before exiting the store.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the burglary or who can identify the suspect contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142 or send an email to the officer at Dallas City Hall.