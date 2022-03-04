FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The one and only Spider-Man joined the Fort Worth Police Department in welcoming home 6-year-old Rylan Pruitt at Alliance Airport today, March 4.
READ MORE: Witness Testifies Guy Reffitt Of Wylie Wanted To Remove 'Corrupt' Lawmakers During Capitol Riot
Pruitt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare, aggressive cancer of the cerebellum in May 2021. After numerous treatments, follow-up scans now show a cancerous spot on his spine. The cancer has spread through his brain and spine and sadly, Pruitt has only few more months to live, according to doctors.
His mother Marisa is a teacher, and Pruitt’s father is a Captain Paramedic. Since his diagnosis in May, they both have taken time off work and have endured financial hardship.READ MORE: Parker Co. Sheriffs Say Michael Stearns Shot His Wife, Called 911 And Waited For Deputies On The Porch
They said their son wants to visit the beach and swim with the dolphins. Pruitt loves the WWE and Spider-Man of course. Donate here to help make his dream of seeing the ocean come true.
MORE NEWS: Garland Police Increasing DWI Patrols Across City During Spring Break