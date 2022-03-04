DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting March 4 police in Garland are stepping up DWI patrols in an effort to get drunk drivers off the roads.
The increased police presence on streets and highways, which will specifically focus on stopping minors from drinking and driving, will run through the Spring Break holidays.
Officials say patrols will be most active during the nighttime hours — with officers in both marked and un-marked police vehicles making stops.
Officials say patrols will be most active during the nighttime hours — with officers in both marked and un-marked police vehicles making stops.

Garland police say they will apply for blood search warrants for any driver who is pulled over and refuses to take a breathalyzer test.
According to officials, a person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes in a DUI-alcohol-related crash. Last year, 963 people in the state were killed and 2,114 seriously injured because of an impaired driver.
Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver's license for up to a year, and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, insurance increases, and other expenses.
The increased patrol effort in Garland , which is part of the TxDOT Impaired Driver Mobilization project, runs through March 20.