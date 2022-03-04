PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife in the Springtown area on March 2.
Sheriff Russ Authier said the call — in the 1500 block of Midway Road, in northern Parker County — was first reported as a domestic disturbance and soon turned into a shooting call.READ MORE: Witness Testifies Guy Reffitt Of Wylie Wanted To Remove 'Corrupt' Lawmakers During Capitol Riot
Officials say the suspect dialed 911 and reported he and his wife were arguing when he grabbed a .22 handgun and shot her in the “side.” The suspect then said he would be sitting on the porch with a shotgun when deputies arrived.
READ MORE: Spider-Man, Fort Worth Police Department Welcome Home Terminally Ill Child Rylan Pruitt
When deputies arrives they took the suspect, later identified as Michael Wayne Stearns, into custody without further incident. The officers also rendered aid to Stearns’ wife until paramedics arrived.
The victim told deputies she and her husband were arguing when he became angry, grabbed the gun
and shot her in the left side as she sat in a chair. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Garland Police Increasing DWI Patrols Across City During Spring Break
Stearns, 47, was booked into the Parker County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.