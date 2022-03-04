WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re looking to bring a new dog or cat into your family adopting a pet through the SPCA of Texas will be cheaper this month.
The organization announced that through March 31 it will only cost $17 to adopt any adult animals (6 months and older) at the SPCA of Texas' Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.
Workers say the impact of taking a pet home is two-fold. By adopting an animal, you not only save the life of the pet you are adopting, but also save the life of the pet that takes its place at the shelter.
The savings during March are tremendous since the regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older.
All fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 6 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, one week of free on-demand training from the GoodPup training app, a rabies tag and a free leash or temporary cat carrier.
Click here to view adoptable pets at the SPCA of Texas. Get information on all SPCA of Texas locations here.