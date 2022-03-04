UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During their March 1 meeting, University Park City Council members unanimously voted to name a playground after well-known, advocate for children with special needs, Chris Murzin and his family.

The move to name the barrier-free playground in Coffee Park after Chris Murzin and his family. That move was recommended by the City’s Public Facilities Naming Committee shortly after City Hall received an application from a resident requesting the naming.

In 2006, the Murzin family arrived in University Park, moving into a home not far from Coffee Park. The father of a disabled son, Chris, a former board member for United Cerebral Palsy in Houston, was committed to improving the lives of those who are disabled, and he contacted City leaders about converting the park’s public playground into a barrier-free facility so it could be used and enjoyed by everyone regardless of their age or mobility.

Showing the depth of his commitment, Chris led neighborhood fundraising efforts to support costs associated with the project. In 2008, he was named Citizen of the Year for spearheading the push for inclusive public playgrounds. In 2009, the playground in Coffee Park became the first of eight City park playgrounds to feature a special rubberized play surface and uncontested pathways to all play equipment.

On February 11, 2021, Chris was shot and killed while driving west on I-20 as he approached the South Polk Street exit ramp. A witness called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. to report that a small silver SUV may have been involved in the crime. The Dallas Police Department released a photo of the possible suspect vehicle in June 2021. At this point, no suspects have been identified.

Supporters of the Murzin family have created a website, a GoFundMe page, and a Facebook page in his honor.

Anyone with information Murzin’s killing should contact DPD Homicide Detective McDaniel at 469.261.6790, or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. The case reference number is 0253795-2021. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.