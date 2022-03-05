DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified a suspect in a Mar. 3 shooting on Floyd Street that left a man in his 50s dead and are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

The shooting happened at about 1:44 p.m., and witnesses said that Nicholas Glenn Fields, 30, walked up to the victim and shot him three or four times in the chest. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest. Witnesses followed Fields for several blocks when he fled, but eventually lost him in an alley.

Police said both Fields and the victim are homeless, but did not mention whether they knew each other beforehand or what the possible motive was. Witnesses said that there was no argument or confrontation beforehand.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra, #10031 at 214-671-4320 or via email. Please refer to case number 038000-2022.